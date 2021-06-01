ROME - The Vatican on Tuesday said that Pope Francis had signed off on a rewrite of the universal Catholic Church's internal penal system, updating a version in place since the 1980s and laying out clearer penalties for the sexual abuse of minors.
The changes, though years in the making, are in part a response to the church's raft of abuse and financial scandals - which have often been magnified by secretive, highly subjective decision-making about how and whether to apply punishments.
Pope Francis, in a letter accompanying the revisions, said the laws aimed to be clearer and simpler, and reducing the number of instances in which penalties are left to the "discretion of authorities."
"It is necessary that these norms be closely related to social changes and the new needs of the People of God," the pope wrote.
The changes give the church authorities - whether in the Vatican or a far-flung parish - a new template for assessing and addressing possible church violations. The changes deal specifically with church penal sanctions; other parts of canon law - the church's vast set of ecclesiastical rules - remain unchanged. Still, those revisions alone mark the most significant rewrite of canon law in four decades, since the era of Pope John Paul II.
The new laws state that clerics who abuse minors or other vulnerable people be punished with "deprivation from office," and potentially with a defrocking. Previously, the church had only said such cases merit "just penalties," not excluding defrocking.
In addition, the church also explicitly criminalized the grooming of minors for participation in pornography, as well as the acquisition and distribution of child pornography. The new laws also state that laypeople in positions of power can be punished for abuse as well.
The church is now several decades into its effort to reduce cases of clerical abuse and better hold to account bishops and cardinals who have sometimes protected known abusers. Church critics say the very effort to handle punishment in-house is misguided: Civil authorities should be immediately notified and given responsibility for cases. But those critics say the even the church's canonical system, when used to dole out penalties to abusers, has been too lax, tending to value the word of priests over those of their alleged victims.