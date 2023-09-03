Pope Francis visits Mongolia

People hold a Chinese flag as Pope Francis gestures on the day of the Holy Mass at the Steppe Arena, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3, 2023.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis on Sunday sent greetings to China, calling its citizens a "noble" people and asking Catholics in China to be "good Christians and good citizens," in his latest overture to the communist country to ease restrictions on religion.

Francis made the unscripted comments at the end of Mass, calling up the former and current archbishops of Hong Kong, Cardinal John Tong Hon and Archbishop Stephen Chow, to flank him as he spoke.

Pope Francis visits Mongolia

People wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags, as Pope Francis arrives to attend the Holy Mass at the Steppe Arena, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3, 2023.  
Pope Francis visits Mongolia

Pope Francis attends the Holy Mass in the Steppe Arena, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, September 3, 2023.  