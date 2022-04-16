Down through the centuries, religious differences have sparked such evils as war, enslavement and genocide.
But here in this small corner of the world, a group of New Hampshire women believe that faith can bridge those differences and forge understanding and friendship.
“Everybody believes in the same God,” says Munise Ulker of Bedford, a Muslim woman who has been part of Interfaith Women of New Hampshire for about five years.
She calls the group a “melting pot.”
“We are trying to find commonality, because we know we are different, but we are trying to find the commonalities within that difference,” said Ulker.
Since 2006, Interfaith Women has hosted public programs to foster understanding and dialogue. Some explored religious traditions around marriage and death, holidays and religious symbols. Others tackled social issues. One of its best-attended events looked at human trafficking.
The group has no officers. Instead, an interfaith board meets to propose and plan public programs.
Marilyn Cavanaugh of Auburn, a member of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester, serves on the Interfaith Women board. What appeals to her, she said, is the group’s inclusivity and the chance to learn about other faith traditions.
“Part of what this organization does is bring forth the joys of the different religions,” Cavanaugh said.
“I’m with a group of intelligent, warm-hearted women who share the importance of sharing religious belief, religious culture, traditions, and who believe in friendship among people of different faiths.”
This year, important religious holidays for the Abrahamic faiths coincide. Sunday is Easter for western Christians and the beginning of Holy Week for Orthodox churches. For the Jewish faith, this weekend is the start of Passover. Muslims, meanwhile, are in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.
The connections shimmer through the ages.
Fasting, almsgiving and prayer are central to all three faith traditions. Religious holidays are celebrated with family gatherings and shared meals.
In this holy season, these women are committed to breaking down distrust and division among those who seek God.
“As different as our faiths are and as different as some of the traditions are, the basic values are the same,” Cavanaugh said. “There are many more things that connect these religions than separate them.”
The importance of family is central to all religions, Cavanaugh said. “When I think of Passover, I think of family,” she said. “A lot of our faiths share that.”
Ulker said fasting also is common to religious observances. “In Ramadan, we are fasting all day long,” she said. “Around Easter, our Christian friends are also fasting. It’s all about purifying your body and trying to find God.”
Common ground
Barbara Lantiegne was one of Interfaith Women’s first members. “It was at a time when the wars were going on and Muslims were suspect, and I really wanted to know more,” she said. “I wanted to understand other people’s faith.”
At the group’s first event in May 2006, “Breaking Bread Together,” each presenter spoke about a woman who was important in her faith, recalled Lantiegne, who is Roman Catholic.
“The Muslim woman spoke about the Blessed Virgin Mary, and I was stunned,” she said. “She spoke with tears running down her face.”
Liz Verity, a member of First Congregational Church in Manchester, grew up in the Anglican church in her native England.
“I had no concept really of any other religion, other than there were Catholics, there were Jews,” she said. “It was not talked about in our household. We were strictly Church of England.”
When she joined Interfaith Women of NH, she was amazed to hear other women’s stories. “The majority of the women, their parents had exposed them to other faiths, and I thought that was wonderful,” Verity said.
The group hopes to dispel some of the prejudices and misconceptions that many people have about those of other faiths, Verity said. “It’s just ingrained in people to fear,” she said.
“You hear the word Muslim, and to a lot of people it’s got to be a terrorist,” Verity said. “It is so far from the truth.”
Ulker, who is a Bedford real estate agent, was born in Turkey and came to the United States when she was 21. After she and her husband married, they moved to New Hampshire. They have two children, a 17-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter.
Interfaith Women is about finding common ground through dialogue and friendship, Ulker said.
“We just don’t know enough about each other,” she said. “Once you get to know the other person, that person is not an enemy anymore, and now they become a friend.”
Ulker said she appreciates how the interfaith group lifts up women as faith and thought leaders. While men traditionally have been in charge, she points out that women are the ones who raise the children, bringing them up in the religion.
“We don’t like following,” Ulker said. “We want to be the leaders.”
The group has gotten a lot of support over the years. Local churches allow them to use their spaces, and guest speakers, with rare exceptions, don’t charge for their appearances.
Each event ends with social time, discussion and food, of course, provided by the women of the group. They talk, they ask questions, and they laugh — a lot.
During the pandemic, the group’s programs have moved online, but when it met in person, the group collected a freewill offering, donating the proceeds to local charities that help women and families.
‘Cogs in the wheel’
On Holy Thursday last week, Verity hosted a gathering at her Manchester home with group members Olga Haveles, a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and Barbara Lantiegne. It was a reunion of sorts; Lantiegne now lives in New York state, but was back home to visit.
For much of history, men traditionally have been the faith leaders, the ones in charge. It’s a reflection of the broader society, the women said.
“I’ve always said if I believed in reincarnation, I’m coming back as a man,” Haveles said. “It’s a man’s world.”
“But it’s the women who get things done,” Lantiegne said. “Even in the church today, it’s the women who do the work.”
“They’re the worker bees,” Haveles said.
“But is that religion or is that culture?” Verity wondered aloud.
In the Congregational church, she noted, women can now serve as pastors.
“We can’t do that yet” in the Catholic church, Lantiegne said.
But she said, “It will come eventually. It’s got to, or the church will die for sure.”
These women believe that churches can evolve with changing times while remaining true to the faith.
“I think the church has to change, and maybe the women can be that change,” Verity said.
Haveles from the Greek Orthodox church said she does not think churches could exist without women’s contributions.
“We’re not the people up there, but the cogs in the wheel make it work,” she said. “And we’re the cogs in the wheel.”
.
On Wednesday, May 11, the group will host “An Evening of Joyous Celebration: online, starting at 6:45 p.m., featuring poetry and music from Jewish, Christian and Muslim traditions. For information and registration, go to interfaithwomennh.org.