Interfaith Women of New Hampshire is inviting the public to a special "Home for the Holidays" Zoom event on Dec. 14.
"Share in faith-based celebrations and worshipful observances from Muslim, Jewish and Christian women brought together for an evening of joy and light through a virtual gathering," IWNH said in a news release.
Familiar and new holiday-related music, traditions, and perspectives will be part of the presentation.
To register, email interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call Munise at 603-233-7760. Once registered you will receive a Zoom meeting invitation.
Check-in for the event begins at 6:45 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 8:30, including time for participants to chat afterward.