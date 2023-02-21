FILE PHOTO: Jesuits say abuse accusations against priest highly credible, restrictions tightened

ROME  - The Roman Catholic religious order of Jesuits said on Tuesday that accusations of sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse against a prominent member of the order were highly credible and that restrictions on him had been tightened.

The order said on its website that it would start an "internal procedure" against the priest, Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, 69, a well-known religious artist.