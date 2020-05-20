The UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center in Durham is holding its second widespread mask distribution on Friday.
On May 3, volunteers distributed 15,000 free surgical masks during a drive-thru donation at their 72 Main St. center.
Rabbi Berel Slavaticki said that due to generous donations from the community, the center is hoping to get about 10,000 more masks to distribute this week. Slavaticki said masks have been ordered from a large distribution center in Florida.
Slavaticki said free protective equipment will be provided for anyone who needs it, as long as supplies last.
“As long as we see a demand, and as long as it is hard to get, and as long as we are able to fund it, we’re going to try our best to keep it going,” Slavaticki said.
In addition to the surgical masks, there will be free handmade masks and hand sanitizer available on Friday.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution begins at noon.