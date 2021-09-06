Rosh Hashana began Monday evening and continues through Wednesday evening.

Temple Etz Hayim in Derry has been busy preparing for the Jewish New Year and for the second year will hold services via Zoom, but will make sure congregants and participants can get a closeup of the actual Torah words as Rabbi Peter Levy reads and recites them during the services.

Cantorial Soloist Amy Dattner-Levy, Rabbi Levy’s wife, will hold a video camera over the Torah, mixing new technology with enduring ancient rituals and objects.

Temple members have been busy bringing packages to all their congregants in person to be ready for the holiday, too, including the prayer materials and goodies.

Dattner-Levy then blows the shofar at each home for whoever is home. She and Rabbi Levy have been rehearsing their shofar-blowing skills.

Rosh Hashana marks the start of a series of holidays known as the High Holidays.

They not only celebrate the new year, which is 5782 (based on a lunar calendar) but mark a time of repentance and making amends during the fast day of Yom Kippur (Sept. 15-16), as well as the harvest, with the observing of Sukkot (Sept. 20-27). Simchat Torah (Sept. 28-29) is a celebration of finishing reading the Torah scroll to the end and beginning to start to read it again.

There are two Torah scrolls in use for Rosh Hashana because there are different readings each day.

Here are the verses to be read from the Old Testament, including the accompanying verses, called Haftorahs, that are sometimes read because they’re related.

The first day: Genesis 21:1- 21:34. The Haftorah is from 1 Samuel, 11-21.

The second day: Genesis 22:1-24. The Haftorah is from Jeremiah 31:1-19.

The second Torah scroll with these verses will be read each day: Numbers 29:1-6.