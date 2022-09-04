 Skip to main content
John Paul I, 'Smiling Pope' for a month, moves towards sainthood

  • Updated
VATICAN CITY - Pope John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only 33 days as pontiff, moved closer to sainthood on Sunday with the Vatican still having to dismiss lingering conspiracy theories that he was a victim of foul play.

Pope Francis beatified his predecessor at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people. Beatification is the last step before sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church.

