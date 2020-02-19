MANCHESTER — Interfaith Women New Hampshire invites all women to its next program, “Interfaith Families, Joys and Challenges,” on Monday, March 2, at Temple Adath Yeshurun, 152 Prospect St.
Members of the group’s Leadership Committee will share experiences within their own families.
Check-in is 6:15 p.m.; the program will start at 6:45 p.m. Guided small group discussions will follow the presentations.
The presenters are:
• Ruth Kleinfeld will share some of the challenges and joys inherent in belonging to a family that includes Roman Catholics, Jews and Protestants. Her mother, Mary Catherine, was raised as a Catholic but converted to Judaism to marry Kleinfeld’s Conservative Jewish father.
• Liz Verity, who was raised in the Anglican faith, is presenting with her daughter, Lucy, who was married in 1999 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral to MJ Canotas, a parishioner there. Verity will speak about the joys and challenges of her daughter’s marriage and the baptism of her first grandchild as faith and traditions melded. Her daughter will reflect on her mother’s perceptions and offer her own thoughts.
• Veronica Molloy will discuss the marriage of her maternal grandparents, who were wed in 1913. The couple agreed to raise the children of their marriage as Roman Catholics, which was the faith of her grandmother’s Irish family. Her Lutheran grandfather was required by rules of the Catholic Church and her grandmother’s strong personal faith to convert to Roman Catholic in order to marry. Love, family ties, culture, war, economics are all a part of their intra faith marriage story.
To attend, register in advance to interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call 233-7760. A free will donation will be accepted. Refreshments will be available after the program.
The mission of Interfaith Women of New Hampshire is to share religious beliefs, cultures and traditions among women of diverse faiths in order to develop understanding and friendship among the group and within the community. For more information, go to interfaithwomennh.org.