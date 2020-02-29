Lent: It’s not just about giving up chocolate anymore.
Instead, Christian faith leaders say, the 40-day observance should focus on spiritual practices that bring you into a closer relationship with God and your fellow man.
The Most Rev. Francis J. Christian, retired auxiliary bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, has been the pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Nashua since 2003. Lent, Christian said, “is a call to put aside the things that separate us from God and to renew ourselves in our relationship with him.”
“It’s not just a time to give up something for the sake of giving it up. It’s a time to do penance for our failures, but not just to be sorry for our failures but to be renewed, to overcome them,” he said.
Lent, which began last week on Ash Wednesday, should begin with introspection and self-examination, Christian said: “Where am I in my life and where in my life am I failing to be all that I should be as a disciple of Christ?”
Choosing to abstain from something, or engage in service to others, should come out of that reflection, he said.
For instance, giving up candy may not be meaningful in itself, Christian said. But if you tend to be selfish, it can become meaningful if you donate to the poor the money you otherwise would have spent on candy.
In the early church, Lent was not observed by all Christians; it was meant for catechumens, those coming into the faith, the bishop said. “For these people who were adopting a new way of life, a new way of looking at things, putting away paganism for the sake of Christianity, it was this intense spiritual journey,” he explained.
The penitential practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving were later adopted by all members of the church, he said, “but the point of them was to be renewed in their relationship with Christ.”
In 2020, many online resources are available to deepen one’s spiritual practices during Lent, including prayer guides, daily Scripture readings and suggested activities.
The Rev. Sandi Albom, curate at All Saints’ Parish in Peterborough, said in the Episcopal church, “We hear less about giving things up and more about what spiritual practices, ‘What daily practices am I taking on in order to have a holy Lent.’ ”
That involves both introspection and outward acts of faith, Albom said. “This is not about beating our chests,” she said, “but about asking ourselves three questions: What might I give up, what might I let go of, and what might I take on?”
“So you may find people who during Lent look for an opportunity for volunteering,” she said. “And that might extend out past that 40 days, and I would say more often than not it does.”
The act of giving up something also can serve as a reminder for prayer and self-reflection, Albom said. She recently heard of a person who is giving up plastic for Lent. “It’s not about deprivation; it’s about paying attention,” she said.
Searching and serving
Giving up something for Lent “never goes away,” says Pastor Robert Stewart of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Manchester. “That is something that is tried and true, and people remember that from when they were young, and they still do it,” he said. “But ... I try to take it to a spiritual level and give them other things that they should be considering.
“Because Lent is a time for us to really search ourselves and what our relationship is with God.”
Stewart urges his congregants to consider “what will make Lent for you more meaningful.” Among his suggestions: attend church faithfully, read Scripture and daily devotionals, attend Bible studies, pray and fast. But he also urges believers to “fast forward.”
“Instead of giving something up, add something to your Lenten journey,” he suggested.
“Jesus did not come into this world to be served, but he came to serve,” he said. “Let’s model that and be just like Jesus.”
Mary Ellen Mahon, cabinet secretary for Catholic formation and director of pastoral ministry for the Diocese of Manchester, proposes to young people seeking to observe Lent: “Commit 10 or 15 minutes of your day to turning off all of the electronics and to being quiet.”
Play some soothing music and have a journal nearby, she suggests. “Maybe nothing will come to you the first few times, but if you keep that record for the 40 days of Lent, you probably will be amazed with where you’ve been in those 10 to 15 minutes of silence,” she said.
Best Lent ever?
So what does a meaningful Lent look like?
For Stewart, it means doing one meaningful task every day. One year, the Manchester pastor sent a card to a different parishioner daily with an inspirational message. This year, he’s choosing one person for whom to pray each day.
Bishop Christian recalled the year he devoted himself to praying for a priest with whom he had had a falling-out. When he ran into the man unexpectedly at a restaurant, they sat down together for a meal, “and we were able to begin to let go of things that perhaps were enmity-making between us,” he said.
Albom said her best Lent was the year she gave up shopping and used the time she might have spent at stores to call a friend, check up on someone or do something else for others.
She had expected to save money during Lent and donate it to a food pantry. While she did do that, she said, “What I found was God led me into so much more, by being willing to pay attention to what was happening in my life, my body, my mind, my heart.”
A few years back, Mahon from the Manchester diocese resolved to participate in daily Mass during Lent and was struck by how comforting the Scripture readings were each day.
“So often people think that this is a time to make up for all the bad things you did, and that you’re trying to make amends to this God who may be angry with you or displeased or disappointed,” she said. “When in reality what we read and hear in those Scripture passages through the whole season is the opposite.
“It’s the presence of this loving and forgiving God, who’s just waiting for us, if we’ve been away, to return to our relationship with him and with others.”
The journey to Easter
If you’ve done Lent right, church leaders say, the celebration of Easter will hold even greater meaning.
You should feel “liberated,” Christian said. “Liberated from whatever it was that was dragging you down or was allowing you to not be as fully a disciple as you wanted.”
“If we come to Easter time, when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, and nothing has changed in our lives, then we haven’t used Lent well,” Christian said. “If we’re essentially the same person at the end of Lent that we were at the beginning of Lent, then Lent has not been for us what the Lord means it to be.”
In today’s world of divisiveness, conflict and fears of global pandemic, Lent may be more needed than ever, said Stewart. “There is just so much chaos and clutter and hatred that if we could, through our faith, display that love of God, that love of Jesus, to everybody, what a better world this would be,” he said.
All three Abrahamic religions have a time and place for such spiritual contemplation, noted Albom, the Episcopal priest. In the Jewish faith, there’s the Sabbath and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. For Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan is marked by prayer and fasting.
Albom recalled a favorite line from the late poet Mary Oliver: “Tell me, what is it that you plan to do/with your one wild and precious life?”
For Christians, she said, “That’s what Lent is asking us to contemplate: What is it you’re going to do with this gift of life?”