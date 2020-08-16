Manchester Christian Church, one of the largest in the region, returned to online-only services after about a month of gathering with recent mandates and government recommendations.
The church — with locations in Bedford, Concord and Manchester — had reopened with precautions in place on July 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior Pastor Bo Chancey announced the transition back to online-only services on the church’s website, manchesterchristian.com, effective Sunday.
“Due to some recent announcements from the governor’s office and some mandates regarding masks and the risk involved with in-person gatherings, our eldership has made the decision to go to online-only for right now,” he said. “We are going to evaluate it every single week.”
Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an order requiring face masks for all gatherings of 100 or more people.
Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, said the majority of churches across the state continue to meet online-only.
“Others are meeting in-person outside,” he said. “There is a smaller number of in-person inside services.”
Wells said churches have been very thoughtful on how to keep people safe during the pandemic.
“Many of them have said the restrictions are too much or it is almost not worth it,” he said of reopenings.
Before the pandemic, Manchester Christian drew about 2,500 people between its three campuses in Bedford, Concord and Manchester.
The church’s online services are available on Facebook, Youtube and the church website on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. The church also launched a daily morning show, “This is the Day,” from 8 — 9 a.m. Monday-Friday on Facebook and Youtube.
“I know it’s not the same as in-person, I know that. You know that,” Chancey said. “We all know that it is different, but different doesn’t mean worse. It also doesn’t mean better. It just means different.”