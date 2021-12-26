Manchester Christian Church, the non-denominational church whose internet services flourished during last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, is changing its name and targeting rural New England for expansion, its pastor said.
The name change — to One Church — will be official on Jan. 1, said Senior Pastor Bo Chancey.
He announced the two changes in a post on the church’s YouTube channel in late November. He also challenged his faithful to raise $1 million toward the effort.
As of last week, donations had totaled $450,000, Chancey said, and he expected to raise the entire amount by year’s end. Several donations were $50,000 or more.
Founded in Manchester, Manchester Christian Church has other locations in Bedford, where it is now headquartered, Concord and Brandon, Vt., but its largest congregation, leaders say, is its online church.
It is known for its Christmas and Easter celebrations at the SNHU Arena, which draws thousands. And it ramped up its online efforts, including an online talk show and Zoom discussion groups last year when Gov. Chris Sununu closed churches at the beginning of the pandemic.
Chancey said the Sunday services draw about 3,000, both online and in person.
He said the church is evangelical because it wants to reach everyone, but he avoids the label because of the political connotations associated with it. He said the congregation draws people with diverse political leanings.
Chancey said the $1 milion will be used to open “outposts” in Franklin and Rutland, Vt. The name One Church reflects the effort to expand outside Manchester.
The church members in Bedford are OK with the Manchester Christian Church name, he said. But the farther from Manchester that the church goes, the harder it is to make a connection with the name.
“It’s time we have a name that reflects not where we are but who we are,” Chancey said.
The name One Church emphasizes the singularity in the church, which coordinates weekly sermons so the same message is said at each church.
Chancey said most evangelical churches focus their expansion in population centers such as big cities. But he said rural areas are losing churches as residents die or move away.
Meanwhile, people being forced from cities because of high rent and housing are moving to rural areas and looking to connect to a church, he said. And like cities, rural areas struggle with problems such as addiction and domestic violence, he said.
Two weeks ago, the church held a worship service at the Franklin Opera House that drew about 100 people, Chancey said.
In Rutland, Manchester Christian Church has hired Braden Etcheson to be pastor. He moved to the area to start a church, part of the Christian restoration movement, but his funding source dried up.
The owner of a closed Methodist church is giving the building to Manchester Christian, Chancey said.
Rutland’s 2020 population was 60,600, according to the Census Bureau.
“It’s not uncommon for a church to have a life cycle,” Chancey said. “The important thing is to sow a seed so the work of the church continues.”
He said the loss of the word “Christian” in the name won’t harm the church’s identity because of its strong mission.
“Everything we do is going to be presenting people to Jesus,” he said.