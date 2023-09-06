Temple Adath Yeshurun welcomes food donations
Judith Jolton, right, pictured at a previous food drive, chairs the Religious Response to Hunger at Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester. This year's public collection is on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the temple.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader file photo

Temple Adath Yeshurun members will again mark the Jewish High Holy Days by remembering the needy in their community.

For more than 40 years, the Religious Response to Hunger campaign has collected food donations to benefit needy families.