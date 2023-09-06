Judith Jolton, right, pictured at a previous food drive, chairs the Religious Response to Hunger at Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester. This year's public collection is on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the temple.
Temple Adath Yeshurun members will again mark the Jewish High Holy Days by remembering the needy in their community.
For more than 40 years, the Religious Response to Hunger campaign has collected food donations to benefit needy families.
This year's goal is to donate 2,500 pounds of food to Families in Transition - New Horizons, organizers said.
The campaign begins on Rosh Hashanah, marking the Jewish New Year on Sept. 15. Reusable bags donated by Whole Foods in Bedford will be distributed to those who attend services; bags will also be available at the temple for those unable to attend.
"You are asked to take the bags home, fill them with the equivalent of non-perishable goods you and your family would have eaten during the High Holy Days, add some more and then return the bags to the temple on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement)," said Judith Jolton, chairperson of the project.
Food items that are most needed include cereal, peanut butter, tuna, baking items, coffee, snacks, shelf-stable milk, condiments, sugar, cleaning solutions, diapers and wipes.
Donations from the public will be accepted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Temple Adath Yeshurun, 152 Prospect St., Manchester.
"At a time when the need is high and pantry shelves are empty, Families in Transition relies on the community's donations to help put food on the table for thousands of people without the security of knowing where their next meal will come from," Jolton said.
"Our Religious Response to Hunger calls on all of us to give more for the growing number of people who need more," she said. "There could be no better way to start the New Year than the mitzvah of giving."