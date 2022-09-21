Temple Adath Yeshurun food drive
During last year’s Religious Response to Hunger food drive at Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester, from left, Jacob Herlicka, his dad, Bill, and temple board member Jake Berry load donated food into a van. This year, the temple will be accepting food donations from the public at its 152 Prospect St. location on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m..

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader/file

Manchester’s Temple Adath Yeshurun is once again holding its Religious Response to Hunger food drive during the upcoming High Holidays.

The tradition goes back more than 40 years.