Manchester’s Temple Adath Yeshurun is once again holding its Religious Response to Hunger food drive during the upcoming High Holidays.
The tradition goes back more than 40 years.
Manchester’s Temple Adath Yeshurun is once again holding its Religious Response to Hunger food drive during the upcoming High Holidays.
The tradition goes back more than 40 years.
The collection begins on Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 26), the celebration of the Jewish New Year, and ends with Yom Kippur (Oct. 5), the Day of Atonement.
Judith Jolton, who chairs the annual food drive, said this year’s goal is to collect 2,500 pounds of food, which will be donated to Families in Transition. “At a time when the need is high and pantry shelves are empty, Families in Transition relies on the community’s donations to help put food on the table for thousands of people without the security of knowing where their next meal will come from,” she said.
Jolton said the problem of food insecurity goes beyond the homeless population. Parents struggle to feed their children and pay their bills, she said. “For a growing number of seniors, the problem poses a different set of challenges, where many have the money to purchase food but do not have the resources to access or prepare it,” she said.
“These are the people who find themselves at Families in Transition,” Jolton said.
On Rosh Hashanah, reusable bags donated by Whole Foods in Bedford will be distributed after services, and made available to those who cannot attend. Temple members are asked to fill the bags with the equivalent of non-perishable goods they would have eaten during the holidays and then “add some more,” Jolton said.
The bags will be returned on Yom Kippur.
The rest of the community can participate as well. Bags of nonperishable food items can be dropped off at Temple Adath Yeshurun, 152 Prospect St., Manchester on Thursday, Oct. 6, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“Our Religious Response to Hunger calls on all of us to give more for the growing number of people who need more,” Jolton said. “There could be no better way to start the New Year than the mitzvah of giving.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.