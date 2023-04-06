maryland-report-dc3578b0-d46f-11ed-a5da-27107b2d0a8e.jpg

David Lorenz, a leader of the Maryland chapter of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, decries the redactions in the Maryland attorney general's report. Behind him is survivor Teresa Lancaster.  

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) released a report Wednesday detailing decades of alleged sex abuse by clergy within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The investigation found that over 600 young people - from preschoolers to young adults - suffered sexual abuse and "physical torture" by more than 150 clergy members from the mid-1940s to 2002. The attorney general's office had previewed some of its findings in a November court filing, but the report itself brought them to life in visceral and horrifying detail. "Tests of torture" that involved chaining and whipping teenagers. Two sisters abused as grade-schoolers "hundreds of times" by one priest. A deacon who admitted to molesting more than 100 minors over three decades. Clergy who preyed on children they met recovering at hospitals.