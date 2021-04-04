I t was a few days before Easter, and Marcus Corey, senior pastor of Loon Mountain Ministry, talked about how the sunrise service would look different this year — and require a little extra workout for the view.
Instead of dressing up in a suit, Corey would put on his ski gear and meet up with a group in the Loon Mountain parking lot at 4:45 a.m. Then he would lead the group on an uphill trek to catch the sunrise at the top of the south peak and reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The ministry has held non-denominational Christian services atop Loon for the past 30 years. But this year’s Easter gathering was a bit different. The resort’s gondola wouldn’t be bringing skiers to the top, where more than 700 have attended the sunrise service in years past.
This year’s alpine Easter adventure was designed to keep the numbers down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have to earn your turns,” Corey said.
In the week leading up to this morning’s service, the 38-year-old pastor said part of his Easter message would be about Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Kelly Clark.
“She won the Olympic gold at 18 and when she got there she found out it wasn’t fulfilling,” Corey said. “She ended up putting her faith in Christ and found her fulfillment in that.”
Loon Mountain Ministry is known for its “outdoor experiential worship services” in both the summer and winter seasons. The view of the White Mountains offers a natural — and inspiring — sanctuary.
“We pray with our eyes open because we don’t want to miss anything,” said Corey, who has been with the ministry since 2012.
The ministry is expanding, holding similar services at Waterville Valley Resort and recently opening a coffee shop inside its Encore Thrift Shop on Main Street in Lincoln. Each week, services are also held at the coffee shop to give locals a year-round space to worship.
Next Sunday, April 11, is expected to be the season’s last outdoor service — at 11:30 a.m. (A lift ticket or gondola ticket is required). The service, which is held outside a cabin near the summit, is simple, with singing, scripture reading and a brief sermon. The service always includes singing the 19th-century hymn, “How Great Thou Art.”
The group of between 30 and 50 often ski or snowboard down the same trail together and stop at various spots to reflect and pray.
Summit services will start up again on Father’s Day in June.
‘Downhill Worship’
The Rev. Skip Schwarz started the ministry at Loon in 1990 after founding a similar program at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine eight years before.
He showed up at the Loon Mountain offices unannounced and met with then president and CEO Phil Gravinck.
“Three or four days later, I got a phone call, ‘When do you want to start?’” Schwarz said.
Early on at Sugarloaf, he held the service in the resort’s indoor chapel, but quickly found most people didn’t want to take away from their time on the slopes. He decided to combine snow sports and worship by hosting it on the trails. A Loon Mountain executive coined the term “downhill worship” — and it stuck.
The service length always depended on the temperature.
Schwarz started offering summer services — and the mountain began serving up a pancake breakfast — at the top on Sundays.
The first service drew only four people, including Schwarz and his wife, Joyce.
Loon now features a summit amphitheater that the resort also rents for weddings. Before the pandemic, more than 200 people would attend the weekly service. The numbers were restricted this past summer to allow for more space between attendees.
The Encore Thrift Shop opened in 1992 as a way to support the ministry. A home goods and electronics section was recently eliminated to make way for espressos, chai tea lattes and a selection of pastries.
The ministry now has a staff of about 10 people, including an assistant pastor and youth pastor.
Corey’s wife, Heidi, manages the thrift shop. The coffee shop adds a whole new dynamic to connect with people. Groups from outside the ministry also request to use the space.
“The coffee shop is almost what we needed coming out of this pandemic with so many people having been isolated and spaces (not) open and available,” she said. “It’s been hosting place for all sorts of gatherings and Bible studies.”
Finding his call
Growing up in Farmington, Maine, Corey always loved to ski, and as a pastor’s kid he knew from a young age he wanted to be involved in ministry. In eighth grade, his parents helped him host a Christian snowboarding camp in their backyard.
“That was kind of the beginning of ski ministry for me,” Corey said. “I just didn’t know it.”
Years later, Corey developed a friendship with the chaplain at Sugarloaf who introduced him to Loon Mountain Ministry, which was then called Loon Area Christian Ministry.
“He called me up and said, ‘Hey, our friend at Loon (Schwarz) is retiring. Would you want us to give him your name?’ At first I said no, because I didn’t want to move out of Maine.”
A visit to Lincoln with Heidi changed everything. The car ride back to Maine after meeting with Schwarz was quiet.
“I was like, ‘So, we are moving to New Hampshire, huh?’” Heidi Corey said.
They both knew it would be a good fit for their family. They have three children.
Schwarz remembers Corey’s uncharacteristic pause and subdued “yes” to take over the ministry.
“It didn’t dawn on me until he was moving into the house that we had rented for him. We were moving things and he stopped and in a tone of voice and seriousness that is not the normal Marcus, he said, ‘What if I fail?’” Schwarz recalled. “I said, ‘This isn’t your ministry to begin with.’”
Schwarz, who officially retired in 2013, said Corey was “God’s pick” and a “hand in glove” fit for the ministry.
“He is full of energy, ideas, he’s gregarious, he’s outgoing, he’s funny, he’s serious,” Schwarz said of Corey. Heidi Corey is an unsung hero for work behind the scenes, he said.
Schwarz used to wear a black minister’s robe while conducting the service at the suggestion of Loon Mountain management. He laughs thinking back on it, but agreed it definitely drew attention.
Some would ask about the service and decide to join in, while others thought he was a minister praying for those who had injured themselves on the slopes.
Corey did not keep the black-robe tradition, but at 6 foot, 2 inches tall and wearing a bright orange ski jacket, he’s not hard to spot.
Investing in people
For decades, traditional churches have been losing momentum.
“I don’t think people are any less spiritual than they were 100 years ago when church seemed to be what everyone did,” Corey said. “I just think people have been burned so much or they are leery.”
The ministry is all about meeting people where they are — in this case, the slopes.
“They are already on the mountain, so we don’t ask skiers to come off the mountain and come into town to go to church,” he said.
Corey said one of the challenges of running the ministry is staying in touch with people who, before COVID, used to come from all around the world, especially in the fall during leaf-peeping season.
“The congregation is different every Sunday,” he said.
The service is non-threatening for those who may not attend church on a regular basis, Schwarz said.
“If someone is uncomfortable, which they rarely are, they can just ski off,” he said. “They don’t have to feel trapped in an environment that they don’t know anything about.”