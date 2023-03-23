Palestinian reads Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City

A Palestinian woman reads the holy book of Koran in the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in front of the Dome of the Rock, during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, March 23, 2023.  

 SINAN ABU MAYZER/REUTERS

LONDON - Across the world, Muslims scoured the night skies in search of the new crescent moon, which in accordance with the lunar calendar marked the start of the fasting month of Ramadan for many on Thursday.

Almost 2 billion Muslims around the world will observe a month of abstaining from food, drink, smoking, gossip and sexual relations during daylight hours - from dawn to dusk.