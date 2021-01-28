First Church of Christ Scientist of Nashua is looking for a new location after selling its Concord Street building to a developer planning to build a townhouse complex on the site.
Church board member Laurie Toupin said the building needed a daunting number of repairs and the offer from Randy Turmel of Crimson Properties, LLC, came at the right time.
“Many things needed to be done, so we decided to look for something else that would meet our needs,” Toupin said of the 50-plus-year-old building. “Because of the many repairs, we decided that we also wanted to be more public and be seen a little better.”
The two parties entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement last fall, and the church is expected to be sold in April or May, she said.
Crimson Properties is planning to raze the 115 Concord St. building and construct a 10-unit, attached townhouse complex on the nearly 2-acre property.
The congregation plans to remain in the Gate City.
“We have visited lots of locations in the area. We really want to stay in Nashua,” said Rosalie Dunbar, another board member.
Church representatives have visited office parks, apartment complexes and other sites in the city. Although they have not yet found the ideal location, they remain hopeful.
“Nashua is such a great city with so many attributes. Our hope is to be buying something here soon,” said Dunbar.
The First Church of Christ Scientist of Nashua focuses on spiritual healing and before the pandemic had a spacious reading room open to the public as a quiet, peaceful space, according to Toupin.
Toupin said the new church will have a similar reading space to engage with the community.
“The reading room is our way of reaching the public since it is open daily,” she said.
Proceeds from the sale of the church are expected to be used to help purchase a new facility, said Toupin. In the meantime, virtual church services are ongoing.
The current church building is valued at $1 million.