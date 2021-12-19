Approaching another pandemic-tinged Christmas, New Hampshire church leaders are doing their best to bring the joy of the holiday to their congregations — especially in churches that are still avoiding full in-person services.
“We have just started letting really limited numbers of people in our sanctuary,” said Rev. Allison Palm of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, explaining that they are only letting 35 to 40 people in for each service, keeping the 300-person-capacity sanctuary largely empty with the rest of the congregation watching online.
“We really want folks to feel as safe as possible,” Palm said.
Different churches are all worshipping a little differently, to meet the expectations and needs of their particular communities. But pandemic or no, dark winter nights always call for some light and celebration.
“It’s a hard time, mental health-wise. We know people’s spiritual health is struggling,” Palm said. “We want to make sure there are a variety of options so people know their church community is here for them.”
For churches meeting remotely or with limited in-person interaction, some service work has had to scale back, focusing on work that could be done remotely or at a social distance.
The spirit of giving applies within the congregation too, Palm said.
“We’re also trying to make sure that we’re checking in on folks in this season,” she said, to make sure no one feels too isolated. That might mean a video conference on Zoom, or a “good old-fashioned phone call,” Palm said.
Christmas week services will take many different shapes, from Zoom services and small in-person gatherings, to the Manchester Christian Church’s service in the Southern New Hampshire University arena, and some business-as-usual services.
In Nashua, Palm said she is holding four Christmas Eve services to give more people an opportunity to worship in-person together. Two will be on Zoom, one just in the sanctuary — and the last of the four will be outside, she said, to make it as safe as possible to belt out Christmas carols together.
“I think as a pastor, top of my mind is figuring out how to both hold where people are at,” she said, finding a way to empathize with grief, loss and uncertainty wrought by COVID-19. “And also lean into the joy, and create some joy in this season. That feels really important.”