A rabbi at the UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center said he did not request a public menorah display in the center of downtown Durham this year, but he is planning a “Chanukah on Ice” event at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth where a giant menorah will be lit.
“This year, due to COVID-19, we are offering multiple safe outdoor events so the New Hampshire Jewish community can come together to celebrate the festival of lights,” Rabbi Berel Slavaticki said. “It is definitely very much needed at these trying times.”
“Chanukah on Ice” will take place at Strawbery Banke Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be ice skating to Jewish music, arts and crafts, pre-packed donuts and hot drinks, as well as the menorah lighting.
The menorah placed near the Shapiro House will remain in place throughout the duration of Chanukah, Slavaticki said.
The Shapiro House at Strawbery Banke was the home to Russian Jewish immigrants Abraham and Sarah Shapiro from 1909 to 1928.
On Dec. 10, the first night of Chanukah, there will be an outdoor drive-in movie night at BarnZ’s Cinema in Barrington at 6 p.m. where “The Frisco Kid” will be shown and a giant menorah lighting is planned, according to a poster for the event.
“The Frisco Kid” is a western comedy film from 1979 about a Polish rabbi who is traveling to San Francisco and a bank robber who befriends him.
There will be a car menorah parade Dec. 12 leaving from the Jewish Center in Durham starting at 6 p.m.
Slavaticki is a proponent of placing menorahs in public places and his advocacy has forced local changes to traditional holiday celebrations in the past.
In 2018, Slavaticki approached officials in the town of Durham – where his center is located – and asked that a 9-foot tall menorah be placed in Memorial Park.
Slavaticki was not allowed to have a celebration on that piece of public land where the traditional holiday tree is located but was allowed to hold a menorah lighting ceremony at the corner of Pettee Brook Lane and Main Street on the first night of Chanukah.
This led to a debate about Durham’s holiday tree and to stop the perception that town officials promote or endorse Christianity, major changes were made to the traditional tree lighting ceremony in 2019.
Since students at the University of New Hampshire will be learning remotely after Nov. 20, Slavaticki said he did not request a public menorah display in Durham this year.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said on Thursday that their celebration this December will look similar to what happened last year, where the tree downtown is lit without a ceremony and wreaths are hung on lampposts.
“We are not planning to hold any in-person gathering downtown at all,” Selig said.
Selig said although a menorah is a religious symbol and cannot be put up on a permanent basis during the holiday season under Durham’s use of town property policy, they would work with Slavaticki if he wanted to host a one-night event as he had two years ago.
Currently, Slavaticki and his lawyer are in contact with town officials over the fact that he held religious services at his home in September during the Jewish High Holidays.
“We don’t allow any of those uses in residential neighborhoods,” Selig said.
Slavaticki first had a public menorah display in 2019 at Strawbery Banke and the hope then was it would become an annual tradition.
Veronica Lester, marketing director at Strawbery Banke, said “Chanukah on Ice” is a private event but their COVID-19 guidelines of keeping the rink at 50% capacity, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will apply.
“We want people to be happy and to be safe and to have an enjoyable experience,” Lester said.
Lester said private rink rentals are available in two-hour periods throughout the winter season. Figtree Kitchen café is closed but parties are welcome to hire a caterer or bring their own food.
For more information about upcoming events being held by the UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center, call 205-6598.