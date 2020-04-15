People on the Seacoast are remembering a beloved nun who taught at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover for 50 years.
Sister Georganne Pearson died Tuesday at 93, according to Principal Kevin Collins.
Collins said Pearson started working at the high school in 1961, the year after it opened. She retired in 2011.
“If you wanted to know something about St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Sister Georganne was the person to go to because she was there from the get-go,” Collins said.
Collins said he started as principal at St. Thomas Aquinas in 2009.
He was not surprised by the outpouring on social media after school officials announced that she had passed away.
“I think in her early days, she was very much like a lot of the sisters; she was very strict. But as the years went on, people who got to know her realized that she really was a sweetheart and that there was a lot more gruff in her demeanor than she felt inside,” Collins said. “She was a very special lady.”
Pearson also served as a librarian and director of student volunteer programs at the school, working with students on Habitat for Humanity projects.
Clydia Allen Turner of Portsmouth, a 1976 graduate, had Pearson in class all four years.
“She was very intellectual. She was very smart in a lot of subjects, not just chemistry, but she was particularly gifted in chemistry. She had a very nice rapport as a teacher. She was very tough and expected a lot out of you, but she was also someone who was very compassionate,” Turner said.
Turner said Pearson was the last nun at St. Thomas Aquinas High School to change to the more modern habit nuns wear today.
“That was her whole life … We’re going to miss her so much. She was a really wonderful friend in addition to being a teacher and a mentor. She was really something,” Turner said.
Pearson was inducted into the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Hall of Honor in 2010 with Sister Catherine Goodell, who taught at the school for 30 years.
Goodell died in 2018 at the age of 99, according to her obituary.