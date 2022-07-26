Pope Francis visits Canada

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after a meeting with indigenous peoples and members of the Parish Community of Sacred Heart in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 25, 2022.  

Pope Francis on Monday apologized to Canada's Indigenous community for the role the Catholic Church played in overseeing decades of abuse at some of the nation's residential schools. The schools, which were run by both churches and Canada's federal government, removed about 150,000 Indigenous children from their families - and used hunger, sexual violence and religious indoctrination to forcibly assimilate the students.

But it wasn't the first time Francis - or even his predecessors - has asked forgiveness for the church's crimes and transgressions. In fact, his remarks were the latest in a string of papal apologies in recent years.

