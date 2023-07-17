Papal envoy Zuppi to travel to Washington on July 17 - Vatican Reuters Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), holds a press conference at the end of the CEI General assembly, at the Vatican, May 25, 2023. REMO CASILLI/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ROME - Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will travel to Washington D.C. on July 17-19, as part of his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, the Vatican said in a statement on Monday.(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Gavin Jones) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Papal envoy Zuppi to travel to Washington on July 17 - Vatican {{title}} Most Popular Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage