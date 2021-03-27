In challenging times, sometimes it’s our oldest human stories that resonate the most.
This weekend, Jews are celebrating Passover, which commemorates the Exodus, when Moses led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt.
For many, the holiday has taken on even deeper meaning in this time of pandemic.
“Passover celebrates the first great redemption of being freed from slavery, and I’m hoping that Passover this year marks the beginning of the redemption of our slavery to COVID,” said Rabbi Beth Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester. “That sounds very dramatic but when you stop and think about the impact that COVID has had on everyday life…
“Whether or not you lost somebody near and dear, everybody knows somebody who passed away,” she said.
“Whether you talk about COVID in terms of having lost a job, or having to re-vision how you do your job, or not being able to leave the house or go to school — everyday life has been impacted by COVID in much the same way that every Israelite was enslaved under Pharaoh.”
“So to me, Passover will celebrate not only the historic Exodus, but I really hope and pray that it’s the beginning of our relief from COVID...”
The eight-day holiday of Passover is celebrated with gatherings, food and rituals. Traditionally, the first two nights feature a Seder meal, when the story of Exodus is retold and symbolic foods are shared, such as matzoh, bitter herbs and wine.
In 2020, the pandemic upended holiday plans, as public health officials warned against gathering.
“Last year was a hot mess,” said Cate Tanzer, a past president of the Manchester temple.
Her husband, Adam Tanzer, is an emergency room doctor. When COVID hit, he began sleeping in the basement to protect his family from a lethal virus that was still largely a mystery.
“We were so nervous about it, he wasn’t even eating with the family,” Tanzer said. “I’d make a dinner and he would take his plate and eat away from us.”
“It was really super stressful.”
They did celebrate Passover as a family last year, but at a safe distance. “He was at one end of the table and we were all at the other end of the table,” she said.
This year, the Tanzers were having a Seder Saturday evening, with just Cate, Adam and their two college-age children, Serena and Max, at the table. Tanzer said she’s grateful that her family has stayed safe and healthy. “I feel so blessed,” she said.
So Tanzer went all out.
She’s been cooking for a week, making homemade gefilte fish, brisket, chicken soup with matzoh balls and a flourless chocolate cake. Her husband was making his specialty — horseradish made from fresh roots – much to the dismay of other family members. “Everyone’s crying and gagging,” she said, laughing.
She and her daughter had fun buying candies to represent the 10 plagues God visited upon the Egyptians before the Pharaoh relented and set the Israelites free — Red Hots for blood, tiny mints for hail and gummy frogs. “They didn’t have locusts, so we bought gummy dinosaurs,” she said.
This year feels like a celebration, Tanzer said. She’s using the good china, the good silver. “We’re doing it all. Making it special,” she said.
It feels like the first tentative steps toward normal.
But the pandemic is still with us, and many houses of worship continue to offer only online services.
Rabbi Davidson said her synagogue is offering a virtual Seder again this year. About 50 families have signed up to attend the ritual, which begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the second night of Passover.
Ordinarily the Seder ceremony is divided into two parts, with a meal in between. That won’t work with a virtual event, Davidson said.
“Watching people eat online is not that entertaining,” she said. “So we are going to run the ritual all the way through and encourage people to eat afterwards.”
Rabbi Davidson said some families in her congregation were planning small gatherings this weekend, as the Tanzers are, and others were hoping to gather outside if the weather permits.
“I think it’s directly related to whether or not they’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “Like so many other religious congregations, I think the backbone of our congregation are people who are in the 60 and up (age group). They’re not going to mess around with this.”
The synagogue remains closed, but Davidson has been leading virtual Shabbat services from the pulpit again each week, after doing so from her living room for much of the pandemic. She hopes by Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which this year coincides with Labor Day, they may be able to offer hybrid services, with some attending in person and others online.
Attendance has actually risen during the pandemic, Davidson said, and she thinks that virtual services are here to stay. “I think it’s just easier for people to get home from work on Friday night and just flip on the computer,” she said.
Davidson has been thinking a lot about how these stories from Jewish history have taken on new meaning after the experience of the last year. “The past is not just something that happened in history,” she said. “The past is something that continues to shape us.
“And sometimes we find it in the present.”