FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis and Cardinal George Pell pose during a private audience at the Vatican, October 12, 2020.  

VATICAN CITY - The late conservative Australian Cardinal George Pell was the author of an anonymous memo condemning Pope Francis' papacy as a "catastrophe" where political correctness held sway while global wrongs were ignored, says the journalist who published it.

Released last year under the pseudonym "Demos" - Greek for populace - the document accuses the pope of silence on moral issues, including the German Catholic Church's openness to the LGBTQ community, women priests and communion for the divorced.