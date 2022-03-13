LITTLETON — People from across the Upper Valley gathered Sunday at the First Congregational Church of Littleton to pray for peace in Ukraine, for the Ukrainian and Russian people and for the man who started the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II.
Featuring prayer, music, poetry and scripture, the gathering included remarks from representatives of several Christian denominations, as well as members of the Jewish, Buddhist and Baha’i faiths.
Rebecca Brown, a former state representative from Sugar Hill, led the attendees in the Buddhist rite of loving kindness, which begins with extending that courtesy to yourself, then to those you love, those you don’t know, and finally, those whom you do not like, including “to Vladimir Putin.”
On Feb. 24, Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine that has created an immense humanitarian crisis, and that with a few exceptions has been universally condemned.
The Rev. Lyn Winter, who is pastor of the Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry and Bath Congregational Church said, “The whole world is praying for peace or we certainly hope so.”
In addition to prayers, Sunday’s services raised $1,036 for the International Red Cross in Ukraine, said Mary Menzies, who is a deacon at the First Congregational Church of Littleton.
Noting that most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, Theodore Bosen of the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Berlin led a Lenten prayer, the Prayer of St. Ephraim.
In her remarks, Cantor Amy Brenner Mitz cited Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist and flawed human being who nonetheless saved thousands of Jews from the Nazis.
From modest moral beginnings in which profit was his primary motivation, Schindler underwent a spiritual conversion, said Brenner Mitz, and tortured himself emotionally, bemoaning that “I could have done more, I could have saved more” people from death.
But the Jews who Schindler saved told him that he had done enough, Brenner Mitz said, giving him a ring inscribed with the words “Whosoever saves a life, saves the world entire.”
Barbara Monahan of the International Baha’i Faith, prayed that “the religions agree and make the nations one,” calling for the raising “of the banner of the oneness of mankind.”
Before Sunday’s service, Bob Muh, who is a member of the First Congregational Church of Littleton, said the service was an important way to “show solidarity with the people of Ukraine who have been subjected to atrocious attacks that have no basis” in any valid claim by Russia.
He hoped other communities across the country would follow the example of the interfaith service in Littleton.