 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message

  • Updated
Easter Sunday at the Vatican
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

A view shows St.Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. 
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. 

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine in his Easter message to the world on Sunday and appealed for dialog between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence.

Francis, 86, presided at a solemn Easter day Mass in a sunny St. Peter's Square after unseasonal cold forced him to skip an outdoor service on Friday - a precaution following his hospitalization for bronchitis at the end of March.

Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023.
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023.
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis leads the Easter Sunday mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. 
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. 
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

A view shows St.Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. 
Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Pope Francis greets faithful as he delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 9, 2023.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred