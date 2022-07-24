Preparations for visit of Pope Francis to Canada

Pope Francis is greeted by Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Gerald Antoine at the Edmonton International Airport near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday.

 reuters /AMBER BRACKEN

EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip that will center around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that indigenous children endured at mostly church-run residential schools.

“This is a trip of penance. Let’s say that is its spirit,” the pope told reporters after his flight took off from Rome.