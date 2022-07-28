Pope Francis visits Quebec

A view shows Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, as Pope Francis greets the faithful before presiding over Mass there Thursday.

 REUTERS

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRE, Quebec — Pope Francis on Thursday said the Catholic Church felt “the burden of failure” for its role in the running of government-backed residential schools that tried to wipe out indigenous cultures and where many children were abused.

On the penultimate day of his weeklong apology tour of Canada, Francis presided at a Mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in the town of the same name about 20 miles outside Quebec City.