Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis holds a child during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, January 25, 2023.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

Pope Francis condemned "unjust" legislation criminalizing same-sex relationships around the world, saying "being homosexual is not a crime" in an interview published Wednesday.

He said the church must work to end such laws, while Catholic bishops who support them "have to have a process of conversion." Instead, the clergy should offer "tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us," the pontiff told the Associated Press.

Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, January 25, 2023.  