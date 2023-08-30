Pope Francis holds a weekly audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis blesses a child during a weekly general audience at the Vatican, August 30, 2023. 

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis, announcing that he will issue a new document on the protection of nature, said on Wednesday he was doing so because a "terrible world war" against the environment was taking place.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis said the document would be issued on Oct. 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment.