Pope delivers Christmas message to workers at the Vatican

Pope Francis greets a child and other people as he arrives to lead a special audience to deliver a Christmas message to Vatican workers at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 22, 2022.  

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Thursday denounced psychological violence and abuse of power in the Church, as the case of a prominent priest accused of exploiting his authority to sexually abuse nuns has rocked the Vatican.

The 86-year-old pope made his comments in his annual Christmas address to cardinals, bishops and other members of the Curia, the central administration of the Vatican.