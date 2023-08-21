Pope Francis meets with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley at the Vatican

Pope Francis and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed the war in Ukraine and hopes for peace there during a private audience at the Vatican on Monday.

Milley, who is Catholic, afterwards told reporters traveling with him that the visit meant a great deal to him, according to Milley’s spokesperson, Colonel Dave Butler.