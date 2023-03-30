Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection, in Rome

A statue of former Pope John Paul II is seen in the courtyard of the Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised for a respiratory infection, in Rome, Italy March 30, 2023.  

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis's health is improving after he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and he has resumed working while treatment continues, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The pope was unexpectedly taken to hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a number of ailments.