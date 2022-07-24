Pope Francis departs for his apostolic visit to Canada

Pope Francis greets a person as he arrives to board a plane for his visit to Canada, at Rome–Fiumicino International Airport in Fiumicino, Italy July 24, 2022.  

 VATICAN MEDIA via REUTERS
Pope Francis departs Rome for his visit to Canada

Pope Francis boards an airplane ahead of his visit to Canada at Rome Fiumicino airport in Fiumicino, Italy, July 24, 2022. 

TORONTO - Pope Francis on Sunday is scheduled to begin a visit to Canada, where he will come face-to-face with one of the country's core tragedies: the often-abusive residential schools, run with the help of the Catholic Church, designed to extinguish Indigenous culture and family ties.

This long-awaited trip is unlike any other in papal history: Expressing remorse is its primary purpose.

Pope Francis departs for his apostolic visit to Canada

Pope Francis boards an airplane to depart for his visit to Canada, at Rome Fiumicino airport in Fiumicino, Italy July 24, 2022.  
Pope Francis departs Rome for his visit to Canada

People observe the airplane as Pope Francis departs ahead of his visit to Canada at Rome Fiumicino airport in Fiumicino, Italy, July 24, 2022. 