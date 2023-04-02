Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis led a Palm Sunday service the day after he was discharged from the hospital following a bout of bronchitis, and urged the world to take better care of the poor, the lonely and the infirm.

Thousands of people waved palm and olive branches as Francis was driven into St. Peter's Square sitting in the back of a white, open-topped vehicle before the start of the Mass, which lasted two hours.