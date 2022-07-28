Pope Francis visits Quebec

Indigenous people hold a banner as Pope Francis presides over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022. 

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRE, Quebec  - Participants at Pope Francis's Mass in Canada on Thursday unfurled a banner asking him to formally rescind edicts from the 15th century in which the papacy justified taking indigenous land.

The large banner protesting the doctrine of discovery was unfurled near the front row facing the congregation as the pope was starting Mass in a cathedral outside Quebec City. Most of the people in the church were indigenous.

A general view shows Pope Francis presiding over a Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022.
Pope Francis attends a Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022.