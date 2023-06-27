FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi holds a press conference at the Vatican

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), holds a press conference at the end of the CEI General assembly, at the Vatican, May 25, 2023. 

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - An Italian Cardinal tasked by Pope Francis with trying to help end the war in Ukraine will visit Moscow this week as a follow up to his trip to Kyiv, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi  will be in the Russian capital on Wednesday and Thursday, a statement said.