General view shows Pope Francis leading the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican August 7, 2022. 

 VATICAN MEDIA VIA REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialog to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The first ship, the Razoni, set off on Aug. 1 with seven more following through Sunday thanks to a grain and fertilizer export deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last month.

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican August 7, 2022. 