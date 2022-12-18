Pope Francis meets children of Santa Marta Institute at the Vatican

Pope Francis reacts as an artist performs during an audience with children and volunteers of the Santa Marta Institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 18, 2022.  

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

ROME - Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties.

Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday and appears to be in good health except for a knee ailment, made the comment in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

