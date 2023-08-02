Pope Francis visits Portugal

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he leaves after leading the Vespers with members of the clergy at the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos (Jeronimos Monastery) during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Lisbon on Wednesday.

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

LISBON — Pope Francis on Wednesday said the Catholic Church needs a “humble and ongoing purification” to deal with the “anguished cries” of victims of clerical sexual abuse ahead of an expected meeting with some of them in Portugal later this week.

Francis was speaking in Lisbon at the start of a five-day visit to the country in which he hopes to energize young Catholics during World Youth Day, the world’s largest Catholic festival. The event comes less than six months after a report by a Portuguese commission said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy — mostly priests — over seven decades.