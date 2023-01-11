FILE PHOTO: Australian Cardinal Pell talks about his time in jail and his future plans, in Rome

FILE PHOTO: Australian Cardinal George Pell gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy December 7, 2020.  

 Guglielmo Mangiapane/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis on Wednesday praised late Australian Cardinal George Pell for persevering in trying times, a reference to when he spent more than a year in prison on child sexual abuse accusations before he was fully acquitted.

Francis, in an Italian-language message sent to the dean of the College of Cardinals, also thanked Pell, who served as the Holy See's economy minister, for laying the groundwork for financial reform in the Vatican with "determination and wisdom."