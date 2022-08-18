FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis talks to Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis talks to Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada as he inaugurates the work of the International Symposium "For a fundamental theology of the priesthood" at the Vatican, February 17, 2022.

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has decided there is not sufficient evidence to open a Church investigation into Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet over allegations of sexual assault, the Vatican said in a statement on Thursday.

Ouellet, a prominent Vatican official, was named earlier this week in a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Catholic diocese that alleged cases of sexual assault by some 88 priests and staff working at the diocese starting in 1940.