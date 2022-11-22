FILE PHOTO: Pope celebrates 50th anniversary of a Catholic charity

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis greets people as he attends an event to mark 50 years since the foundation of Catholic charity Caritas Italiana, at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican, June 26, 2021. 

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis on Tuesday fired the entire leadership of the Roman Catholic Church's worldwide charity arm following accusations of bullying and humiliation of employees, and appointed a commissioner to run it.

The surprise move involved the executives of Caritas Internationalis (CI), a Vatican-based confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development and social services organizations working in more 200 countries.