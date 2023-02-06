Pope Francis returns from his visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan

Pope Francis addresses the media while aboard the plane from Juba to Rome, returning from his visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, February 5, 2023. 

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE - Pope Francis has said some in the conservative wing of the Roman Catholic Church had exploited the death of the former pope, Benedict, in an unethical way for their own gains.

Speaking to reporters aboard the plane returning from a trip to Africa on Sunday, Francis also rejected claims by some conservatives that Benedict, who died on Dec. 31, was embittered by some of current pope's decisions.