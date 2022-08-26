Pope Francis meets French pilgrims during an audience at the Vatican

SEOUL - Pope Francis has asked for an invitation from North Korea to visit the isolated country, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported.

"I will go there as soon as they invite me. I'm saying they should invite me. I will not refuse," KBS quoted the pope as saying in an interview aired on Thursday.