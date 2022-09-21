Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis, speaking as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West he was not bluffing about possibly using nuclear weapons, said on Wednesday that thinking of such an act was "madness."

Francis also said Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.

