Pope Francis meets with members of the National Institute for Social Security (INPS) at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Monday said future generations must not be overloaded with the cost of today's pension systems, in apparent support for reform at a time when the issue is politically explosive in France.

The 86-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church spoke in general terms, without referring to France, in a speech to leaders and staff of Italy's welfare agency INPS at the Vatican.

