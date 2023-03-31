Pope Francis visits the children's cancer ward at the Gemelli hospital in Rome

Pope Francis baptizes a baby boy named Miguel Angel as he visits the children’s cancer ward at the Gemelli hospital where he is hospitalized for a respiratory infection in this screengrab taken from a video, in Rome on Friday.

 Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

ROME - Pope Francis is expected to soon leave the Rome hospital where he was admitted this week and to take part in this weekend's Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced Friday.

The pope is one of the oldest heads of the Catholic Church in history, and his sudden hospitalization before Easter week celebrations drew widespread concern and speculation about his health.