Pope attends Ash Wednesday mass at Church of Santa Sabina in Rome

 reuters/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend “a few days” in the hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday, amid concern for the 86-year-old’s condition.

The statement said the pontiff was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties over the past few days. It added that tests showed he had the infection but did not have COVID-19.